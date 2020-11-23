Scotiabank Downgrades Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TSSLF opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Telesites has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.06.

About Telesites

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

