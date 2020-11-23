Scotiabank Boosts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to $3.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $2.25 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHOTF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 79 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.