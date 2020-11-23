Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0308 on Exchanges

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $12.92 million and $26,263.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00187312 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006574 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002014 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 437,839,092 coins and its circulating supply is 419,692,603 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com

Buying and Selling Sapphire

Sapphire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.