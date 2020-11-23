Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $357.79. 46,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

