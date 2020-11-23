Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.10. 47,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.99. The stock has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.