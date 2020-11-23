Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.