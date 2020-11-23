Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 11,638 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,638 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.61. 15,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.92. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

