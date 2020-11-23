Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 109,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,583,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,094,423,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,087 shares of company stock valued at $141,920,224. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.17.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.