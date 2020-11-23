Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.52. 108,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. The stock has a market cap of $396.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.12. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

