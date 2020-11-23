Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

INTC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.85. 370,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.