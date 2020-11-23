Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 138 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

