Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

