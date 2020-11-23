Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 71,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,983. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.