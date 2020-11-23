Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193,400. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $768.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,404 shares of company stock worth $82,606,401. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

