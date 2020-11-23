Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $726.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,718. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $700.86 and a 200-day moving average of $641.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

