Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.84. 23,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.58. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

