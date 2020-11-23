Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after acquiring an additional 917,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 91,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,246,256. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

