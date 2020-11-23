Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $187.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.