Sanchez Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.65. The stock had a trading volume of 41,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

