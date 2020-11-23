Sanchez Wealth Management Group Purchases New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Caterpillar comprises 0.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.10. The stock had a trading volume of 74,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $176.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average of $140.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

