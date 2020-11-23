Sanchez Wealth Management Group Invests $711,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,620.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

SPLG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.98. 73,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

