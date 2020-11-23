Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys 550 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 5.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 238.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.22. The company had a trading volume of 730,965 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.29.

