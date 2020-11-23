Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Oppenheimer

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $155.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.48) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $123,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

