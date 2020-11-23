RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stake Boosted by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. RPT Realty comprises about 2.4% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.70% of RPT Realty worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 506,754 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 248.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,477 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 283,887 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 148,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.