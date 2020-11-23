Royal Mail’s (ROYMY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Royal Mail from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ROYMY opened at $7.79 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

