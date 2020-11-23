Royal Bank of Canada Trims 27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) Target Price to C$1.50

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LGO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on 27221 (LGO.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on 27221 (LGO.V) from C$2.20 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB set a C$1.10 price target on 27221 (LGO.V) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

27221 has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

