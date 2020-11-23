Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $89.93 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $79.74 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

