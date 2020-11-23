Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $180.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.63.

NYSE:LOW opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

