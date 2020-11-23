Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after purchasing an additional 345,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,046,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,536,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $404.37. 7,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

