Rollins (NYSE:ROL) & SSLJ.com (OTCMKTS:YGTYF) Financial Contrast

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) and SSLJ.com (OTCMKTS:YGTYF) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSLJ.com has a beta of -2.93, meaning that its share price is 393% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rollins and SSLJ.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 4 1 0 2.20 SSLJ.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rollins currently has a consensus target price of $43.25, indicating a potential downside of 24.94%. Given Rollins’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rollins is more favorable than SSLJ.com.

Profitability

This table compares Rollins and SSLJ.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 10.15% 29.41% 13.58% SSLJ.com N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Rollins shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rollins and SSLJ.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $2.02 billion 9.37 $203.35 million $0.73 78.93 SSLJ.com $16.32 million 0.01 -$23.72 million N/A N/A

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than SSLJ.com.

Summary

Rollins beats SSLJ.com on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia's biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, it offers mosquito control, wildlife, lawn care, insulation, and HVAC services. The company serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Africa. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

SSLJ.com Company Profile

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments. It also manufactures and sells furniture, lighting, appliances, and customized cabinets, as well as smart home systems comprising sweeping and talking robots, rice cookers, and air purifiers. The company offers its products and services through sales and service network, including 46 showrooms; and Website, mobile applications, and third party online shopping platforms. SSLJ.com Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.