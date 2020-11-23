Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.89.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

