Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.78. Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 4,739,636 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.10.

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Patrick Elliott acquired 685,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,857.14 ($8,958.90).

About Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK)

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds seven exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interest in Copperhead project located in the East Tasmanide Porphyry Tract; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

