Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHI. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.67.

RHI stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,814,000 after purchasing an additional 63,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,541,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

