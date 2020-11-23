RMPL Trading Up 43.7% Over Last 7 Days (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One RMPL token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004632 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. RMPL has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $24,502.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00030753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00164156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.01002876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00192137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002056 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 104,960% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00096529 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 1,895,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,939 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

