River Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $736,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 25,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.82 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

