River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.71 and its 200 day moving average is $145.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.