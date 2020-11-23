River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,044 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in PayPal by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $194.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.68. The stock has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,028 shares of company stock worth $17,170,521 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

