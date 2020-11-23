River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $214.80 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

