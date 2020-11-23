River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,021 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 164.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,260,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $114,941,000 after acquiring an additional 784,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $146.04 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $153.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

