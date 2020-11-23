Reviewing Pope & Talbot (OTCMKTS:PTBTQ) & Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Pope & Talbot (OTCMKTS:PTBTQ) and Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Pope & Talbot has a beta of 14.84, suggesting that its stock price is 1,384% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercer International has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pope & Talbot and Mercer International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pope & Talbot N/A N/A N/A Mercer International -5.68% -14.04% -3.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pope & Talbot and Mercer International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pope & Talbot N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mercer International $1.62 billion 0.33 -$9.64 million ($0.08) -100.38

Pope & Talbot has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mercer International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Mercer International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Pope & Talbot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Mercer International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pope & Talbot and Mercer International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pope & Talbot 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercer International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Mercer International has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Mercer International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercer International is more favorable than Pope & Talbot.

Summary

Pope & Talbot beats Mercer International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pope & Talbot Company Profile

Pope & Talbot, Inc. engages in the provision of logging activities. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities. In addition, the company manufactures, distributes, and sells lumber and other wood residuals. Further, it produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source. The company sells its pulp to tissue, specialty paper, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and lumber products to distributors, construction firms, secondary manufacturers, retail yards, and home centers. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

