Reviewing MainStreet Bancshares (OTCMKTS:MNSB) & NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

MainStreet Bancshares (OTCMKTS:MNSB) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 19.56% N/A N/A NatWest Group 5.25% 6.48% 0.36%

14.6% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of NatWest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and NatWest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A NatWest Group 1 4 7 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and NatWest Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $47.07 million 2.59 $9.21 million $1.38 11.72 NatWest Group $22.45 billion 1.11 $4.52 billion $0.66 6.23

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NatWest Group beats MainStreet Bancshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising car loans, term loans, credit cards, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides payment service and deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet account access, internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of seven branches located in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Clarendon, and Leesburg, Virginia, and one in branch in Washington, the District of Columbia; and provides automated teller machine transaction services at approximately 55,000 locations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom. Its Ulster Bank RoI segment provides personal banking services, including loan and deposit products through a network of branches and direct channels, including the internet, mobile, and telephony; and commercial banking services to business and corporate customers, including small and medium enterprises in the Republic of Ireland. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers comprehensive banking and financing solutions to start-up, SME, commercial, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. It includes financing business assets and invoices, as well as providing specialist finance and transaction services. Its Private Banking segment provides banking, lending, and wealth management products for high net worth individuals and their business interests in the United Kingdom. The company's RBS International segment offers banking services in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and Gibraltar. It also has wholesale branches and depositary service businesses in the United Kingdom and Luxembourg to serve its institutional clients. Its NatWest Markets segment provides global market access, financing, risk management, and trading solutions for financial institutions and corporates to manage their financial risks and achieve their short and long-term financial goals. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

