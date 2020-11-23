Reviewing Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) & Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Planet Group and Chevron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chevron $146.52 billion 1.09 $2.92 billion $6.27 13.68

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Profitability

This table compares Green Planet Group and Chevron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A Chevron -10.86% 1.75% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Green Planet Group and Chevron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chevron 0 9 17 0 2.65

Chevron has a consensus price target of $107.38, suggesting a potential upside of 25.16%. Given Chevron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chevron is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Volatility and Risk

Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chevron has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Chevron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Chevron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chevron beats Green Planet Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. Chevron Corporation is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

