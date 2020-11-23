Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Champion Iron (CHPRF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Champion Iron (OTCMKTS: CHPRF):

11/17/2020 – Champion Iron was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/13/2020 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.75 to $4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $4.00 to $4.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Champion Iron is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.75 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Champion Iron is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPRF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.25. 5,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,560. Champion Iron Limited has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

