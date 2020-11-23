Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray Sells 832 Shares

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RNST stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.08. 5,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.40. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,539,000 after acquiring an additional 669,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after buying an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after buying an additional 24,909 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 87,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Renasant by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,078,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after buying an additional 41,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

