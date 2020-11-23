Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Datadog (DDOG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) in the last few weeks:

11/23/2020 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

11/11/2020 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $136.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2020 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/23/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

10/7/2020 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $89.50 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2,982.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $1,067,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,317.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,704.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,302,451 shares of company stock valued at $131,236,327. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $403,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

