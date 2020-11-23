Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L) (LON:RBD) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L) (LON:RBD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.49. Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 271,873,283 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $40.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.62.

About Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L) (LON:RBD)

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell, West Brentwood, and Grizzly Island license areas located in the United States; Parta exploration license area situated in Romania; and Wessex Basin license area located in Corallian, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources Plc (RBD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.