Raymond James Reiterates C$1.75 Price Target for Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT)

Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE AOT opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.67 million and a PE ratio of -35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.06.

About Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO)

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

