Raymond James Raises West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$95.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.50.

Shares of WFT opened at C$70.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$65.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.91.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

