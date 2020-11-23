QuarkChain Trading Down 0.8% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $50.98 and $51.55. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $44.58 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00080923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00376889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.57 or 0.03161063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00028502 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,605,158,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,105,158,729 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $5.60, $18.94, $13.77, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $50.98, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

