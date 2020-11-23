QASH (QASH) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. QASH has a market cap of $12.16 million and $206,768.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QASH has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00080301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00384099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.11 or 0.03138035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00029359 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

